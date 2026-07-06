Some workers to receive “extra” paycheck in July depending on pay schedule

The Lead Off

Some workers paid on weekly or biweekly schedules may receive an additional paycheck in July due to how the calendar year aligns with pay cycles.

July is the third “triple-paycheck” month of 2026, following April and May, though not all employees will qualify.

Whether a worker sees an extra paycheck depends on their specific pay dates and payroll schedule.

(WOWO) Some employees who are paid on weekly or biweekly schedules could see an additional paycheck in July, depending on how their payroll cycle aligns with the calendar year.

The phenomenon occurs because 52 weeks do not divide evenly into 12 months, which can occasionally result in months containing an extra payday for some workers.

July marks the third so-called “triple-paycheck” month of 2026, following similar calendar timing that affected pay periods in April and May.

Who qualifies for an extra paycheck

Eligibility for an additional paycheck in July depends on an employee’s pay schedule and the timing of their last paycheck.

Workers who are paid weekly will generally see an extra paycheck in months where five pay periods fall within a single month.

For biweekly employees, the determining factor is the timing of the last payday in June and how pay periods align into July.

If a biweekly worker received their most recent paycheck on June 25 or June 26, they will not receive three paychecks in July.

If a worker has not been paid since the third week of June, they may receive an additional paycheck during July.

What happens in months with extra paychecks

Financial experts note that an “extra” paycheck does not represent additional income beyond an employee’s annual salary. Instead, it is a result of calendar timing.

Economists often recommend treating any additional paycheck as part of regular income planning, suggesting it may be used for:

Debt repayment

Savings contributions

Budget adjustments for future months

Looking ahead to future triple-paycheck months

After July, the next month expected to include a potential extra paycheck for some workers is October.

Employees who receive an additional paycheck in July will not typically see another “bonus” pay month until January, depending on their payroll schedule.

Next steps

Payroll schedules will continue as normal through July, with eligibility for an additional paycheck determined by individual employer pay cycles. Employees are encouraged to check their pay calendars or consult payroll providers for confirmation of exact payment timing.