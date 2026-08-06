Reynoldsburg Officers Step Down Following Investigation Into Flock Camera Searches

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WOWO) — Two Reynoldsburg police officers have resigned following allegations that they improperly used the department’s Flock license plate reader system for searches unrelated to official police business.

Reynoldsburg Police Chief Curtis Baker said Tuesday that the department became aware of possible misuse of the Flock system by two officers within the past 45 days. Both officers resigned as internal reviews moved forward.

One of the officers resigned after department records showed she allegedly searched the same license plate number 53 times over a six-month period according to WCMH.

According to records obtained by NBC4, a department lieutenant conducted an audit of the city’s Flock system on July 2 and reported a possible policy violation involving the officer’s searches between Jan. 2 and June 26.

The records indicate the plate was searched nine times in January, 17 times in February, 14 times in March, seven times in April and four times in June.

The listed reasons for the searches changed over time. Records show searches from January through April were labeled as related to “larceny/theft offenses,” while searches in June were labeled “missing/endangered person/runaway.”

The lieutenant who reviewed the activity told Chief Baker there did not appear to be a connection between the reported case information and the license plate number being searched.

The owner of the license plate was not identified in released records.

The officer was placed on administrative leave while the department reviewed the matter. She later received notice of an administrative review into possible policy violations, including alleged misuse of the automated license plate reader system, abuse of position, truthfulness concerns and possible criminal conduct.

The officer resigned effective July 16, one day before the scheduled administrative review.

Chief Baker said the department takes misuse of law enforcement technology seriously.

“Earning and maintaining the trust of the public is of utmost importance to me,” Baker said in a statement. “The use of any police database or computer system, to include Flock Safety, for non-law enforcement purposes is serious and will not be tolerated within the Reynoldsburg Division of Police.”

Flock cameras use artificial intelligence-powered license plate recognition technology and are commonly used by law enforcement agencies to help locate suspects, stolen vehicles and endangered missing people.

It remains unclear whether either officer could face criminal charges. Department policy prohibits misuse of the system, but Ohio does not have a specific criminal offense for misuse of Flock cameras.

Authorities say knowingly misusing the statewide Law Enforcement Automated Data System, known as LEADS, can be a felony.

Court records in Franklin County do not show charges filed against the officer involved in the documented search activity. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation declined to confirm whether it is reviewing the matter.

The resignations come as Flock technology faces increased public scrutiny over privacy concerns and questions about how law enforcement data may be shared.

Some Reynoldsburg residents recently called for the removal of Flock cameras during a City Council meeting, citing concerns about surveillance and data privacy.