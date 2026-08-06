Coldwater Public Safety Director Joe Scheid Dies Suddenly After Collapsing at Police Building

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOWO) — The Coldwater community is mourning the sudden death of Public Safety Director Joe Scheid, who died Monday evening after collapsing at the city’s Public Safety Building.

Scheid, who served as director of police and fire safety for the City of Coldwater, died after an emergency incident at the Division Street facility. City officials are expected to release an official statement regarding his death.

Scheid spent nearly three decades serving the Coldwater community. He joined the Coldwater Police Department in December 1996 after graduating from Grand Valley State University and its law enforcement academy.

He advanced through the department ranks, becoming a corporal and road patrol sergeant in 2001. In 2012, Scheid was promoted to deputy director of public safety before being named director of public safety in 2019.

In addition to his public safety career, Scheid also served as an adjunct professor at Kellogg Community College, helping educate future law enforcement professionals.

Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker remembered Scheid as a dedicated public servant and valued member of the community according to WLKI.

Baker said the city lost “a wonderful person, leader, advocate and friend to all in the Coldwater and Branch County community.”

Scheid is survived by his wife, Jodie, and their two daughters.

City officials and community members are expected to continue honoring Scheid’s years of service to Coldwater and Branch County.