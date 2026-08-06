Serious Injury Crash Closes U.S. 24 in Cass County, Air Ambulance Called

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A serious injury crash involving passenger vehicles closed part of U.S. 24 in Cass County Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported that all eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 24 were initially closed at Logansport Road following the crash according to WIXN.

The incident happened around 6:20 a.m., approximately two miles west of Peru.

An alert from the Indiana Department of Transportation described the crash as a “serious injury crash with confirmed entrapment involving passenger vehicles.”

Authorities called for an air ambulance to respond to the scene.

By about 6:50 a.m., eastbound lanes of U.S. 24 had reopened, while westbound lanes remained closed as crews continued working at the crash site.

Officials have not released information about the number of people injured or the extent of those injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.