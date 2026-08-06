Michigan Man Sues Taco Bell and Lettuce Supplier After Cyclosporiasis Diagnosis

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WOWO) — A Monroe County man has filed a federal lawsuit against Taco Bell and lettuce supplier Taylor Farms after he says a meal from the fast-food chain led to a severe parasitic illness.

Lucas Burnham is among the plaintiffs involved in litigation connected to a nationwide cyclosporiasis outbreak that has sickened thousands of people, with cases reported heavily across the Midwest.

Burnham said he became ill after eating two tacos from a Taco Bell location on Telegraph Road near North Custar.

“It was the worst my stomach has ever, ever, ever been,” Burnham said.

He said the illness caused intense gastrointestinal symptoms and repeated trips to the bathroom before he sought medical care and was diagnosed with cyclosporiasis, an infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite according to WTVG.

“The only way I can describe it is like my body was sinking. My stomach issues … I don’t wish that on anybody,” Burnham said.

The lawsuit names Taylor Farms, which supplied lettuce, and Taco Bell. Burnham’s attorney said the legal action seeks financial damages as well as accountability from companies involved in the food supply chain.

“It’s no coincidence that it’s occurring in a time when regulations are inspections are being cut back. Corporations are maximizing profits at the expense of safety,” attorney Marc Lipton said.

Burnham, who is 30 years old and did not have any known underlying health conditions, said the experience has raised concerns about food safety.

“If something as simple as lettuce is being overlooked, it almost is a fear of what else is being passed for everyone to just consume that’s going to do these kinds of damages,” Burnham said.

Health officials have linked the ongoing outbreak to Cyclospora infections, though investigations into the exact source and responsibility remain ongoing.

Michigan has reported two deaths connected to the outbreak.

The allegations in the lawsuit have not been proven in court. Taylor Farms and Taco Bell have not publicly responded to the claims.