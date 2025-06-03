Stormy Weather On The Way

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — Multiple rounds of scattered storms are possible over the next few days across Indiana with some possibly being severe on Wednesday.

“We’ve got a stalled front moving through and then another short system by the end of the week that will provide us that rain,” said Kaci Fucson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Fucson says strong winds, hail, and heavy rain are possible on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening.

“After that, though, we don’t really have severe weather chances for the rest of the week. There will just be some scattered rainfall,” said Fucson.

She says some places in Indiana could get an inch of rain or higher.

“It just depends on individual storms and where those end up forming,” said Fucson.

Fucson also believes temperatures will drop down into the 70s by the weekend.