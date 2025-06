A judge issued a warrant Monday for 26-year-old Davion Foster, who faces reckless homicide charges in the shooting death of his niece, Myuanna Foster-Juarez, in August of 2024.

Foster told police he found a handgun in her room, removed the magazine, but accidentally fired the gun as he set it down.

Investigators say a round was still chambered.

Foster called for help and started CPR, but Myuanna later died from her injuries.