Elkhart Schools Board Deadlocks on Proposal to Sell Closed Osolo Elementary to Premier Arts Academy

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — The future of the former Osolo Elementary School remains uncertain after the Elkhart Community Schools board rejected a proposal Tuesday to sell the vacant building to Premier Arts Academy for $1.

The proposal failed in a 3-3 vote, leaving the former elementary school without a new owner after the district closed the building earlier this year as part of a broader consolidation plan.

Supporters of the sale said transferring the property to Premier Arts Academy would allow an unused, taxpayer-funded building to return to service while providing families with another education option in the community.

They also argued the agreement would save Elkhart Community Schools the ongoing costs associated with maintaining a vacant property.

Under the proposed agreement, Elkhart Community Schools would have received approximately $32,000 annually for two years through an administrative fee permitted under Indiana law.

Premier Arts Academy had planned to move into the former Osolo Elementary building and use the facility as part of its charter school operations.

The board’s decision leaves the district with continued responsibility for the vacant property while officials determine potential next steps for the building.

No immediate plans for the future use or sale of the former Osolo Elementary School were announced following the vote.