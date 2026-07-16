Michigan Bills Would Raise Illegal Exhaust Fines to as Much as $1,000

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO)— Michigan lawmakers are considering legislation that would sharply increase penalties for drivers with illegal loud exhaust systems, raising the maximum fine for repeat offenders from the current $100 penalty to as much as $1,000.

State Rep. Natalie Price, D-Royal Oak, and several other lawmakers have introduced a package of bills aimed at discouraging excessively loud vehicle modifications while encouraging drivers to bring their vehicles into compliance with state law.

Under the proposal, a first offense would carry a $500 fine, while a second offense could result in a penalty of up to $1,000 according to News10 Lansing.

The legislation also includes an incentive for drivers to correct the violation. A first-time offender who repairs or replaces an illegal exhaust system could have the fine waived, while a second-time offender who brings the vehicle into compliance could have the penalty reduced by half.

“I want them to be aware that when they’re modifying their vehicles to be excessively loud, they are doing real measurable harm to the surrounding neighborhoods that they’re driving through,” Price said. “I’ve heard from constituents who have loved ones recovering from surgeries who need rest, veterans with PTSD, people who have pets, who similarly to the issues with fireworks.”

Price said some drivers continue to pay existing fines without fixing their vehicles, limiting the effectiveness of the current law. She believes higher penalties would encourage more motorists to comply with state regulations.

The proposal would not change Michigan’s existing legal noise limits or decibel standards for vehicle exhaust systems. Instead, it focuses solely on increasing the penalties for violating current law.

Not everyone supports the legislation.

Daniel Ferreyra, general manager of Empire Motors, said aftermarket exhaust systems are an important part of automotive culture and allow owners to personalize their vehicles.

“People love modifying their cars because it brings kind of a part of their personality into the vehicle,” Ferreyra said. “And they want to have a loud exhaust, or they want to have a certain color or stripes. It really kind of plays into their style and their personality.”

He added that performance vehicles and their distinctive exhaust sounds are part of the appeal for many enthusiasts.

“It gives us excitement,” Ferreyra said. “When the weather breaks, everyone wants to drop the top. They want to have their exhaust, and they bring their sports cars out. With these colors and the exhaust, they want to be seen, they want to be heard.”

Others say louder penalties are justified because of the impact excessive vehicle noise can have on nearby residents.

Lansing resident Leah Al-Alam, who lives in the Stadium District, said loud vehicles regularly disrupt her sleep.

“All night, all you hear loud cars going down the streets. Three in the morning, I’m waking up and I’m like, make it end,” Al-Alam said. “Like you’re the only one that likes how loud it is. Like that’s just how I feel about it. You are the only one who likes it.”

She added that drivers who can afford to modify their vehicles should also be prepared to pay higher fines if they violate the law.

Price noted the proposed legislation would apply only to state highways. Residents concerned about excessive vehicle noise on local roads would need to work with their city councils or township boards to pursue changes to local noise ordinances.

The bills have been referred to the Michigan House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for consideration.