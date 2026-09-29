Fall events coming to DeKalb County

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) — Several fall events are bringing fairs, shopping, monster trucks and art to DeKalb County over the next several weeks.

The DeKalb County Fairgrounds Free Fall Fair is underway in Auburn and runs Sept. 28 through Oct. 3. Known as “America’s Family Reunion,” the annual fair features carnival rides, fair food, 4-H competitions, parades, vendors and free live entertainment.

The Lucky Duck Fall/Winter Children’s Consignment Sale is set for Oct. 1 through Oct. 4 at Kruse Plaza in Auburn. The sale features tens of thousands of children’s items, including clothing, toys, shoes, décor and equipment. Public general shopping is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a half-price day Sunday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Fall Monster Truck Show will be held Oct. 10 at the International Monster Truck Museum and Hall of Fame in Butler. Professional monster trucks will compete in racing, best trick and freestyle events, along with crushing cars and other vehicles.

Meanwhile, Garrett Museum of Art is hosting its fourth annual WOMEN TAKE THE WALLS exhibition through Nov. 1. The exhibition opened Aug. 28 and features women artists from across the country working in mediums including painting, textiles, ceramics and sculpture.