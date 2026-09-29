Fort Wayne mother says son hospitalized after taking pill at Lane Middle School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne mother says her 12-year-old son spent two nights in the hospital after taking an unknown pill given to him by another student at Lane Middle School.

Angela Robles told WANE 15 her seventh-grade son took the pill at school Friday after being told it was ADHD medication. He later became ill and was taken from the school to a hospital by ambulance.

Robles said medical testing did not detect ADHD medication in her son’s system. She said she later heard from students that the pill could have been a substance referred to as “rhino tranq,” but what the student actually took has not been confirmed.

“Rhino tranq” can refer to medetomidine, a veterinary sedative that is not approved for use in people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that medetomidine has increasingly been detected in the illicit drug supply and can cause prolonged sedation.

Robles said her son was hospitalized for two nights before being released Sunday. She said he continued to experience a headache, fatigue and other symptoms after returning home.

Fort Wayne Community Schools called the situation an “isolated incident.” Lane Middle School Principal Matt Haren notified families Monday that a medical situation occurred at the school Friday, Sept. 25.

Haren said school staff followed established procedures and responded quickly to support those involved. He said privacy laws prevented the district from releasing information about the students involved.

Robles is encouraging other parents to talk with their children about the dangers of taking medication or other substances from other people.

The substance involved in Friday’s incident has not been publicly identified.