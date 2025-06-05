Indiana Cuts To Degree Program

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — A new Gallup-Lumina Foundation report shows nearly 90-percent of adults without degrees believe a college credential has value.

But far fewer believe they can get one.

Courtney Brown, vice president at Indianapolis-based nonprofit Lumina Foundation, says that disconnect is key.

The report comes as Indiana prepares to enforce new quotas that could eliminate more than half of the state’s bachelor’s programs.

Critics say that could disproportionately affect regional campuses, often the most accessible option for working adults and rural students.