FDA Says Taylor Farms Lettuce Sample Did Not Test Positive for Cyclospora After Lab Review

WASHINGTON DC (WOWO) The Food and Drug Administration said a Taylor Farms lettuce sample previously reported as positive for Cyclospora should now be considered a false positive after additional laboratory review, changing a key development in the federal investigation into a possible foodborne illness outbreak linked to shredded lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants.

The FDA said Sunday that laboratory experts reexamined the sample results and determined the original finding did not represent a true detection of Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause intestinal illness.

“Due to the complexity in detection of Cyclospora, FDA laboratory experts re-reviewed the sample results and have concluded that the finding does not represent true amplification and should be considered a false positive,” the agency said.

The FDA added that, as of Sunday, no product samples had produced a confirmed positive result for Cyclospora.

Taylor Fresh Foods, the parent company of Taylor Farms, said the FDA notified the company that the initial test result was incorrect.

“To be clear, at this moment, FDA has not identified a single positive product test result for Cyclospora,” the company said in a statement.

Taylor Farms also said the FDA apologized to the company over the erroneous finding, though the agency’s statement provided to FOX Business did not include an apology.

The revised test result comes as federal and state health officials continue investigating a cluster of Cyclospora illnesses associated with shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and West Virginia.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the illnesses have resulted in approximately 100 hospitalizations, though no deaths have been reported.

Investigators had traced lettuce served at certain Taco Bell locations to Taylor Farms de Mexico, prompting the company to voluntarily recall iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico on July 17.

The recall included iceberg lettuce distributed to retail stores, restaurants and other food-service customers.

Taylor Farms said the recall was conducted as a precaution while officials continued their investigation.

“Based on initial information provided by health officials, in an abundance of caution, we completed a voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce from central Mexico,” the company said.

The company emphasized that the recall was limited to iceberg lettuce grown and processed in central Mexico and did not involve other Taylor Farms products.

“All other Taylor Farms products, including all Taylor Farms brand products available for purchase, are not involved in the recall,” the company said.

The FDA said it has notified Taylor Farms of the revised laboratory finding and continues working with the company and Taylor Farms de Mexico to make sure any products connected to the investigation have been removed from the marketplace.

The agency said it and state health partners are continuing to collect and analyze product samples.

The FDA’s initial announcement Saturday that a shredded iceberg lettuce sample supplied by Taylor Farms had tested positive for Cyclospora prompted increased attention during the outbreak investigation. The agency later determined the laboratory result did not meet the criteria for a confirmed detection.

Cyclospora infections, known as cyclosporiasis, are caused by consuming food or water contaminated with the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. Symptoms can include prolonged diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea and fatigue.

Health officials have not reported any deaths connected to the current outbreak.

The CDC and FDA continue to monitor reports from affected states while investigating whether contaminated lettuce was the source of illnesses.

Consumers who ate shredded lettuce at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan or West Virginia and later developed symptoms consistent with Cyclospora infection are encouraged to contact a health care provider.

The FDA said the investigation remains ongoing and additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.