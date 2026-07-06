Federal complaint alleges $100M cybercrime network tied to Scattered Spider hacking group

The Lead Off

A 19-year-old alleged member of the cybercriminal group Scattered Spider has been extradited from Finland to the United States to face federal charges in Chicago.

Federal prosecutors allege the group has been involved in more than 100 cyber intrusions causing over $100 million in ransom payments.

The defendant is being held in custody following his initial court appearance, according to federal officials.

CHICAGO, ILL. (WOWO) A 19-year-old man accused of being part of a criminal cyber hacking group has been extradited from Finland to the United States to face federal conspiracy and cybercrime charges in Chicago.

A criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Chicago charges Peter Stokes, a dual citizen of the United States and Estonia, with conspiracy, cyber intrusion, and fraud-related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Arrest and extradition from Finland

Federal officials say Stokes was arrested by Finnish authorities in April after an Interpol Red Notice was issued.

He was extradited to the United States last week and made his initial appearance in federal court in Chicago on Tuesday, where a judge ordered him detained pending further proceedings.

The extradition was carried out with assistance from Finnish authorities and coordinated through the U.S. Department of Justice Office of International Affairs, according to officials.

Allegations tied to Scattered Spider group

The complaint alleges Stokes was associated with a cybercriminal organization known as Scattered Spider, which is also referred to by other names including Octo Tempest, UNC3944, and 0ktapus.

According to federal prosecutors, the group has been linked to:

More than 100 network intrusions targeting U.S. companies

Over $100 million in ransom payments

Additional millions in losses related to system recovery and business disruption

Authorities allege the group used social engineering tactics to gain access to employee accounts, then encrypted or exfiltrated company data before demanding cryptocurrency payments.

Alleged 2025 cyber intrusion

The criminal complaint describes an alleged cyberattack in May 2025 involving a luxury jewelry retailer.

According to prosecutors, Stokes and alleged co-conspirators:

Gained unauthorized access to the company’s computer systems

Exfiltrated sensitive data

Issued a ransom demand of approximately $8 million in cryptocurrency

Federal officials say the retailer’s security team was able to remove the intruders from its network before any ransom was paid. However, the company reportedly incurred at least $2 million in losses tied to disruption, investigation, and remediation efforts.

Federal response and law enforcement coordination

The case was announced by officials from the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois, and the FBI.

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva said the investigation reflects years of coordinated work across federal agencies and international partners.

U.S. Attorney Andrew S. Boutros said the case highlights ongoing efforts to address cybercriminal activity impacting U.S. businesses, including threats originating overseas.

FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Douglas S. DePodesta said the investigation involved cooperation with international law enforcement agencies and emphasized continued enforcement against cybercrime networks.

Operation Riptide context

Officials said the arrest is part of Operation Riptide, an FBI initiative targeting cybercriminal infrastructure, financial networks, and fraud schemes.

According to federal statistics cited in the announcement, Americans reported more than $20 billion in cybercrime losses last year, representing a 26 percent increase over the previous year.

Authorities say Operation Riptide is intended as an ongoing enforcement response to those rising losses.

Legal status and next steps

Federal prosecutors say the criminal complaint outlines allegations of conspiracy, cyber intrusion, and fraud, but the case has not yet proceeded to trial.

Stokes remains in federal custody following his initial court appearance in Chicago.

The case will move forward through the federal court system, where prosecutors will be required to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Takeaway