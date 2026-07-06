President Trump approves $32.1M disaster declaration for Michigan severe weather damage

The Lead Off

President Donald Trump has approved a $32.1 million disaster declaration for Michigan following severe storms, tornadoes and flooding across the state, according to a social media post.

The declaration is expected to unlock federal recovery assistance for affected counties, though officials say formal FEMA documentation has not yet been received.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had previously requested additional federal disaster support following multiple severe weather events earlier this year.

LANSING, MICH. (WOWO) President Donald Trump has approved a $32.1 million federal disaster declaration for Michigan following severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, according to a Tuesday evening social media post.

In the post, Trump said he informed Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of the approval and that she was “very grateful.”

A spokesperson for Whitmer’s office confirmed the governor spoke with Trump on Tuesday and was told the declaration had been approved. However, the office said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has not yet issued an official letter outlining the funding details, which is expected to be delivered to the state soon.

Federal funding expected for recovery efforts

Disaster declarations typically make federal resources available to assist with recovery efforts, including aid for homeowners, renters, local governments and nonprofit organizations.

The $32.1 million declaration is intended to support response, cleanup and repair costs related to storm damage across affected areas of Michigan.

Officials have not yet released a detailed breakdown of how the funding will be distributed.

State had requested broader disaster assistance

The declaration follows multiple requests from Gov. Whitmer seeking federal assistance after severe weather events earlier this year.

About one month ago, Whitmer requested a major disaster declaration covering roughly half of Michigan’s counties, including several in West Michigan, after tornadoes and flooding in April.

Such declarations can provide access to:

Individual assistance for homeowners and renters

Public assistance for municipalities and nonprofit organizations

Funding for debris removal and infrastructure repair

Additional federal requests still pending

In addition to the April storm request, Whitmer recently asked the U.S. Small Business Administration for a rapid administrative disaster declaration for several Michigan counties. That request would allow low-interest loans to become available to businesses, homeowners, renters and nonprofits affected by tornadoes, high winds, hail and flooding.

Whitmer has also appealed a Federal Emergency Management Agency denial tied to a March 6 storm that produced multiple tornadoes in the Edwardsburg, Three Rivers and Union City areas. Four people were killed in those storms.

Next steps

State officials are awaiting formal documentation from FEMA outlining the scope and conditions of the approved disaster declaration. Once received, federal and state agencies are expected to coordinate on the distribution of recovery funds and implementation of assistance programs for impacted communities.

The Takeaway