Former Indiana EMT Faces New Charges After Alleged Sexual Misconduct During Ambulance Transport

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A former central Indiana EMT is facing additional criminal charges after investigators say he engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a teenage patient while working during an ambulance transport.

Ronald D. Elliott Jr., 37, of Dunreith, was charged Monday in Marion County following an investigation involving a 16-year-old girl. The new charges come after Elliott was arrested earlier this year in Delaware County on separate allegations involving another teenage patient.

Investigators say both cases involve allegations that Elliott used his position as an emergency medical technician with Quest Ambulance Service to engage in misconduct while transporting patients.

According to court documents filed in Marion Superior Court, the latest allegations involve a transport from Riley Hospital in Indianapolis to Valle Vista Hospital in Greenwood according to WXIN.

Police said the teenage victim reported that Elliott made personal comments toward her during the transport, including asking whether she was “into firefighters.” Court documents allege Elliott provided his name and phone number and asked her to contact him.

Investigators also allege Elliott displayed sexually explicit material on his cellphone during the ambulance ride and made additional inappropriate comments.

Court documents state the victim reported Elliott later touched her inappropriately while she was inside the ambulance and that investigators found no medical reason for the alleged contact.

The victim also told investigators Elliott offered her access to vaping products during the transport.

The Marion County investigation began after Indiana State Police became aware of the Delaware County allegations against Elliott.

Authorities said additional evidence was reviewed as part of the investigation, including information from Elliott’s cellphone and social media records. Investigators said multiple individuals have reported allegations involving Elliott to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Elliott was arrested in May after authorities obtained a warrant in the Delaware County case. Indiana State Police said he was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop.

In Delaware County, Elliott faces charges including sexual misconduct with a minor, child seduction, vicarious sexual gratification, child solicitation and inappropriate communication with a child.

The Marion County charges include child seduction, sexual battery and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

A warrant has been issued for Elliott’s arrest in Marion County. Court records showed he had not yet been booked into the Marion County Jail on those charges as of Tuesday afternoon.

In the Delaware County case, court documents state Elliott denied having sexual contact with the 14-year-old victim but acknowledged allowing the teenager to use his cellphone and nicotine vape.

The cases remain pending. The allegations against Elliott have not been proven in court.

An initial hearing in the Delaware County case is scheduled for Thursday, July 16, in Delaware Circuit Court 3.