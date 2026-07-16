More Than 500,000 Subaru Vehicles Recalled Over Incorrect Safety Labels

WASHINGTON (WOWO)— More than 500,000 Subaru vehicles are being recalled after the automaker discovered the vehicles were manufactured with incorrect safety labels that could create a potential risk for drivers.

The recall affects 541,237 Subaru vehicles that were produced with incorrect Gross Axle Weight Rating, or GAWR, labels, according to a notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Federal safety officials said the incorrect labels mean the vehicles do not comply with federal motor vehicle safety standards. The labels could also lead some drivers to overload their vehicles, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall includes the following Subaru models:

Subaru Ascent, model years 2019 through 2026

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, model year 2026

Subaru Forester, model years 2025 through 2026

Subaru Forester Hybrid, model years 2025 through 2026

Subaru said the repair is straightforward. Owners of affected vehicles will receive a corrected label by mail at no cost. Drivers may also visit a Subaru dealership, where the corrected label can be installed free of charge.

Recall notification letters are scheduled to begin mailing Aug. 25. Subaru will send an additional notice once the replacement labels become available.

The automaker said customers with questions about the recall can contact Subaru at 1-844-373-6614.

Federal safety officials recommend owners check whether their vehicle is included in the recall and follow instructions provided by the manufacturer to receive the replacement label.