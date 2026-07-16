Nearly One-Third of Adults 50 and Older Haven’t Heard of 988, U-M Survey Finds

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO)— Four years after the nationwide launch of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, a new University of Michigan survey suggests many middle-aged and older adults still are not aware the free mental health resource exists.

The University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging found that 31% of adults age 50 and older said they had never heard of any mental health crisis hotline, highlighting what researchers say is a significant awareness gap for a service designed to provide immediate support during mental health emergencies.

Since the 988 lifeline launched nationwide in 2022, Americans have called or texted the service approximately 26 million times, connecting people experiencing mental health crises with trained counselors 24 hours a day.

Researchers said increasing awareness of the resource could save lives by helping people receive immediate support during mental health emergencies, potentially reducing suicides, overdoses and other crises according to WILX.

Kevin Saulnier, a psychologist who co-led the University of Michigan poll, said the survey found older adults are more likely to seek help from people they already know before contacting the national crisis line.

“Middle-aged and older adults were most likely to turn to friends or family in a mental health crisis, followed then by regular health care workers and mental health care workers, and then only after that was comfortable contacting 988,” Saulnier said. “We know that mental health care and healthcare facilities aren’t open at all times in the day.”

Researchers said that around-the-clock availability is one of the key benefits of the 988 lifeline, which provides immediate access to trained crisis counselors by phone or text at any time of day or night.

The poll also found differences in awareness among demographic groups. Men and adults of Hispanic heritage were less likely than other respondents to say they had heard of at least one mental health crisis line.

Researchers say improving public awareness remains an important goal as communities continue working to expand access to mental health care and crisis intervention services.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available nationwide by calling or texting 988 and connects individuals experiencing mental health, substance use or emotional crises with trained counselors at no cost.