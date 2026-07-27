Former Steuben County Park Employee Charged After More Than $44,000 Allegedly Goes Missing

ANGOLA, IN (WOWO) A former Steuben County Park Department employee is facing criminal charges after investigators say more than $44,000 collected through campground rentals, dock fees and other park-related transactions was never deposited into county accounts.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday, Sara B. Smith is accused of taking $44,141.27 while serving as the Steuben County Park Department’s assistant superintendent. Investigators allege the money was taken over a period spanning from November 2021 through January 2025.

Authorities say Smith resigned from her position in January 2025.

The investigation began after a state audit identified a significant decline in expected park department revenue, prompting a closer review of financial records.

According to investigators, auditors determined that money collected from multiple sources—including campground fees, dock rentals, electrical service charges, event reservations and security deposits—was missing from department accounts and had not been deposited.

The affidavit alleges the missing funds totaled $44,141.27 over the course of the investigation period.

Court records indicate the charges stem from the audit findings and the subsequent investigation into the park department’s financial transactions.

Smith has been formally charged, but the allegations contained in the probable cause affidavit have not been proven in court. She is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

No additional information about court dates or the specific criminal charges was immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.