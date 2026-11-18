FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Nine census tracts in Allen County have been selected for new federal Opportunity Zone designations aimed at encouraging private investment in economically distressed communities.

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) announced Tuesday that Indiana received 126 new Opportunity Zone designations from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The designations cover 47 counties across the state.

According to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, all 126 designations were approved by the Treasury Department on November 5 and will take effect January 1, 2027.

Opportunity Zones are designed to attract private investment by offering federal tax incentives to investors who put eligible capital into designated communities through qualified investment funds.

Of Indiana’s 126 new designations, 42 qualify for additional incentives intended to encourage investment in rural communities.

The new designations will remain in place through December 31, 2036.

Young said the program is intended to encourage investment, job creation and long-term economic growth in communities that have historically struggled to attract private capital.

Residents and businesses can view the designated areas through the state’s Opportunity Zone map.

The designations are census tracts, meaning not every property or business in Allen County automatically qualifies for the program.