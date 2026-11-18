INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana drivers spend an average of $2,611 per year on gasoline, according to a new study examining how driving habits and fuel costs vary across the country.

The study from automotive research company Bumper found Indiana ranks 14th among states for average annual miles driven, with licensed drivers traveling approximately 15,760 miles per year.

The average Indiana driver uses about 673 gallons of gasoline annually.

The study examined annual gasoline costs for the average licensed driver in each state using mileage and driver data from the Federal Highway Administration, along with gas price information from AAA.

The findings highlight how much driving habits and local fuel prices can affect the overall cost of owning a vehicle, including expenses that aren’t reflected in a car’s purchase price.

Drivers can find the full study and state-by-state comparisons through Bumper.