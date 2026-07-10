Fort Wayne Awards $360,000 to Local Nonprofits for Housing, Basic Needs, and Employment Programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne is providing approximately $360,000 in federal funding to 18 local nonprofits to support programs focused on housing, essential needs, and youth and employment services.

Mayor Sharon Tucker announced the funding Thursday, saying the grants will come from the city’s Community Development Block Grant and Emergency Solutions Grant programs.

The organizations receiving funding include A Mother’s Hope, Blessings in a Backpack, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Indiana, Brightpoint, Catholic Charities, Center for Nonviolence, Forgotten Stones, Fort Wayne Urban League, Josephine’s Place, Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, Just Neighbors, Little Thinkers School of Early Learning, TeenWorks, The League, The Lutheran Foundation, Vincent Village, Wellspring, and YWCA Northeast Indiana.

City officials say the funding will help low- and moderate-income residents access resources related to housing stability, basic necessities, and workforce development opportunities.

“Every person who calls Fort Wayne home should have an opportunity to grow and succeed,” Mayor Tucker said. “Through proactive partnerships and vital programs, we’re making a positive difference.”

Tucker added that while more work remains, the partnerships with local organizations are helping provide resources and create opportunities for individuals and families across the community.