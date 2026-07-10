Fort Wayne Museum of Art Receives $2.5 Million Grant from Lilly Endowment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Museum of Art has received a $2.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to support projects aimed at expanding the museum’s operations and improving its services.

The grant is one of 12 invitational grants awarded by Lilly Endowment to art museums across Indiana. The funding is intended to help strengthen museums’ ability to contribute to cultural growth and vibrancy in their communities.

Museum officials say the money will support several initiatives, including facility planning, collection storage improvements, equipment upgrades, research into museum best practices, professional training, inclusion efforts, and expanding the museum’s online presence and digital collection resources.

Fort Wayne Museum of Art President and CEO Charles Shepard said the funding will help the museum address key needs and better serve the growing Fort Wayne community.

“Through this support, we will increase our capacities to bring a higher quality of life to an ever-widening audience and a growing region,” Shepard said.

Officials say the grant will help the museum continue adapting to the growth of the city while enhancing the experience for visitors both in-person and online.