Red Cross urges blood donations ahead of holiday season, offers donor incentives

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – The American Red Cross is urging Hoosiers to donate blood and platelets as it works to maintain the blood supply ahead of the holiday season.

In an Oct. 21 announcement, the Red Cross said donors of all blood types are needed, particularly those with type O blood.

People who donate between Oct. 19 and Nov. 22 can receive up to $20 in gift cards. The offer includes a $10 Amazon gift card delivered by email and 500 bonus points redeemable for a $10 electronic gift card through the Blood Donor Rewards program.

The Red Cross is also offering free A1C testing to people who successfully donate blood in November. The test is commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes. Donors can receive one result per calendar year and do not need to fast before donating.

Several blood donation opportunities are scheduled throughout northeast Indiana in November.

In Fort Wayne, donations can be made at the Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center at 1212 E. California Road and the Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center at 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107, on multiple dates throughout the first half of the month.

Additional opportunities are scheduled at Indiana Tech on Nov. 5, the University of Saint Francis’ Hutzell Athletic Center on Nov. 12 and the Jackson R. Lehman Family YMCA on Nov. 13.

Other northeast Indiana communities with scheduled drives include Auburn, Huntington, Warsaw, Kendallville, Ligonier, Angola, Bluffton and Churubusco.

Appointments can be scheduled at RedCrossBlood.org, through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Donors can also use RapidPass online to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire on the day of their appointment before arriving.

The Red Cross says people who are at least 17 years old in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate, subject to additional requirements.