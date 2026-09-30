Marion Health Auxiliary donates Chase/Command vehicle to EMS

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) — The Marion Health Auxiliary has donated a custom-built Chase/Command vehicle to Marion Health Emergency Medical Services to assist with emergency responses.

The SUV is designed to serve as an extension of a primary ambulance and provide medical care at emergency scenes. Unlike an ambulance, which requires two trained paramedics, the Chase/Command vehicle can be staffed by one paramedic.

The vehicle is equipped with medical equipment and medications similar to those carried on Marion Health ambulances. A paramedic can use the SUV to bring equipment directly to a patient and begin advanced life support care when needed.

The vehicle cannot transport patients, but it is equipped with emergency lights and sirens and is marked with the Marion Health logo and reflective chevrons.

The SUV can also serve as a mobile command center during situations such as natural disasters, major public safety incidents, infrastructure failures, multiple-casualty events or remote emergencies.

“The mission of the Marion Health Auxiliary is to purchase things we need to better the hospital, so we are always excited when we get a request,” said Mary Lynn Nordstrom, president of the Marion Health Auxiliary. “It is great to see the Chase/Command Vehicle out on the street and know that we purchased that! It also makes us feel good to know that we are helping our community as well.”