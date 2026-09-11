Fort Wayne Civic Theatre to bring 9/11 story ‘Come From Away’ to stage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre will bring the true story of people affected by the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to the Arts United Center stage.

According to WANE-15, “Come From Away” tells the story of 38 planes that were diverted to a small town in Newfoundland following the attacks. The musical follows the passengers and local residents as they navigate cultural and language differences during an uncertain time.

The production will run from September 18 through September 27 at the Arts United Center in Fort Wayne.

Tickets are available through the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre’s website.