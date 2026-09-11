Concordia Lutheran High School opens campus for construction tours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Concordia Lutheran High School is opening its campus to the public for a series of free construction tours showcasing its ongoing facilities improvements.

The tours begin Wednesday, September 23, and will be held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. through November 18.

Visitors will get a behind-the-scenes look at newly completed areas, including the school’s main office and student lounge overlooking the gymnasium. Tours will also include portions of the new academic wing and the chapel-auditorium, which is undergoing a major renovation and expansion.

The tours are free and open to the community, but registration is required. Each tour will be limited to 10 people.

Because the tours will take place in active construction areas, the portions of the campus available to visitors may change depending on construction activity.

Participants will be required to wear hardhats and safety vests in active construction zones. Guests should also wear closed-toe shoes and clothing appropriate for walking through a construction site.

The project, called A Bold Step, is the largest facilities improvement project in Concordia Lutheran High School’s history.

Concordia Lutheran High School is located at 1601 St. Joe River Drive in Fort Wayne. Registration for the tours is available through the school.