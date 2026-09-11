Grow It! School Plant Program celebrates 100 years in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — According to WANE-15, the Grow It! School Plant Program is celebrating its 100th year of teaching Fort Wayne students about gardening, responsibility and nature.

For the past century, students in kindergarten through fourth grade have received a plant to care for throughout the spring and summer. Students then compete in school-level shows before advancing to the citywide Blue Ribbon Show.

This year, staff at the Lawton Park Greenhouse grew and distributed 17,000 plants to students participating in the program.

The 100th anniversary celebration will feature 62 student gardeners.

The Grow It! event will take place Saturday at the McMillen Park Community Center, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The program uses hands-on gardening to teach students about responsibility and commitment while giving them an opportunity to learn about nature.