Fort Wayne gas prices climb as city considers higher fuel costs for 2027

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Gas prices in Fort Wayne have climbed over the past week, while the city could pay more for gasoline and diesel next year.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Fort Wayne is $3.41, up 8 cents from a week ago.

Prices are still about 7 cents lower than they were a month ago, but they are 34.2 cents higher than this time last year.

GasBuddy’s survey of 201 Fort Wayne stations found prices ranging from $3.04 to $3.71 per gallon Monday — a difference of 67 cents.

The national average has also increased, reaching $4.09 per gallon, up 2.2 cents over the past week and 10.6 cents over the past month. The national average is nearly 91 cents higher than a year ago.

Diesel prices have seen an even sharper increase. The national average for diesel is now $5.87 per gallon, up nearly 30 cents from a week ago.

GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan says diesel prices could reach $6 per gallon in the coming weeks if disruptions to Russian refining capacity continue.

Fort Wayne considering higher fuel costs

The increase at the pump comes as Fort Wayne City Council considers new prices for fuel used by city vehicles.

According to our partners in news, 21Alive, council members are expected to consider proposals Tuesday that would set the city’s gasoline price at $3 per gallon in 2027, a 30-cent increase from the current rate.

The proposed diesel price would be $3.99 per gallon, an 82-cent increase from this year’s rate.

21Alive reports the city would purchase its gasoline and diesel from 31 Lassus gas stations under the proposed agreements.

The proposals would affect the city’s costs for fueling its fleet, rather than directly setting the price Fort Wayne drivers pay at the pump.

GasBuddy’s latest numbers show Fort Wayne’s average pump price is currently 41 cents higher than the proposed $3-per-gallon city gasoline rate.

Among nearby markets, GasBuddy reports Toledo is averaging $3.91 per gallon, while Kalamazoo is at $3.94 and South Bend is at $3.41.

Gas prices have fluctuated significantly in Fort Wayne over the past five years. On Sept. 8, 2021, the local average was $3.13 per gallon. It reached $3.86 in 2022 before falling to $3.72 in 2023 and $3.27 in 2024. Last year, the average was $3.07 per gallon.

GasBuddy says the national average set a new Labor Day record this year, surpassing the previous holiday record of $3.83 per gallon set in 2012.