Every FWCS second grader to visit Allen County Public Library through new partnership

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Every Fort Wayne Community Schools second grader will have the opportunity to visit the Allen County Public Library’s Main Library during the upcoming school year through a new partnership between the two organizations.

The partnership is part of FWCS’ Schools of Success initiative, which connects classroom learning with experiences in the community.

Through the program, second graders will visit the Main Library, meet librarians and learn about the resources and services available to them.

Students will tour several areas of the library, including the Children’s Department, The Hive, StoryScape, The Studio at the Library and Access Fort Wayne. They will also participate in a storytime and learn how to use their library cards.

The Allen County Public Library plans to host more than 30 visits involving more than 2,000 students during the 2026-27 school year.

The visits are part of the Schools of Success “Guaranteed Experiences” program, which is designed to help students make community connections, explore industries and learn about local cultural landmarks.

Library and school officials say the partnership is intended to help students view the library as a place to learn, create, explore and access resources throughout their education.

The first featured visit will take place Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 9:15 a.m. in the Globe Room at the Main Library, 900 Library Plaza.

The Allen County Public Library has 14 branches throughout Allen County and serves more than 1 million visitors each year.