Fort Wayne Gas Prices Jump More Than 20 Cents in One Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Gas prices in Fort Wayne have climbed more than 20 cents per gallon over the past week, according to the latest data from GasBuddy.

The average price for regular gasoline in Fort Wayne is now $3.65 per gallon, up 20.2 cents from a week ago.

Gas prices are also up 28.6 cents from a month ago and 37.5 cents from a year ago.

GasBuddy’s survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne found the cheapest price reported Monday was $3.36 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.69 — a difference of 33 cents per gallon.

Across Indiana, prices varied by more than $1.38 per gallon. The lowest reported price was $2.86, while the highest was $4.24.

The national average has also climbed, increasing 7.7 cents over the past week to reach $4.02 per gallon.

The national average is up 3.6 cents from a month ago and is nearly 93 cents higher than it was a year ago.

GasBuddy petroleum analysis head Patrick De Haan said rising oil prices, the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on Russian oil refineries are contributing to upward pressure on fuel prices.

De Haan said the seasonal switch to cheaper winter-blend gasoline could provide some relief in the coming month, but ongoing disruptions could continue putting pressure on prices.

GasBuddy reported the average price in Toledo at $4.26 per gallon, up 45.5 cents from last week. Kalamazoo’s average was $4.29, up 18.8 cents, while South Bend’s average was $3.61, up 10 cents.

The average price of diesel nationwide has also increased, rising 14.3 cents over the past week to $5.418 per gallon.

GasBuddy’s data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations.