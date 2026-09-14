Rock the Plaza concert series gets new home, name at Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A longtime Fort Wayne concert series is getting a new home and a new name.

Rock the Plaza, the free concert series created and managed by the Allen County Public Library, is moving to Electric Works and will now be known as Rock the Works.

The concerts will remain free and will be held outdoors at Weigand Yard, outside Union Street Market. Electric Works also has indoor space available, allowing organizers to move performances inside if weather becomes an issue.

The announcement was made Sunday during Visit Fort Wayne’s annual Be a Tourist event. Electric Works, ACPL and Visit Fort Wayne officials were joined by Kyle Haller, who helped organize and develop Rock the Plaza over the years.

Two Rock the Works performances are scheduled for the remainder of 2026. Alicia Pyle and the Locals will perform Sept. 27, followed by the Todd Harrold Band on Oct. 11.

Rock the Plaza had been a summer tradition in Fort Wayne for nearly two decades, with organizers estimating it had hosted nearly 300 concerts. The series held what was expected to be its final performance in July.

Electric Works officials later contacted organizers about relocating the series to its campus and keeping the concerts going.

Kelly Geiser, owner and director of venue operations for Four-Thirty Venue Group at Electric Works, said the goal is to build on the history of the concert series while bringing it to a new audience.

ACPL Executive Director Susan P. Baier said the series has helped support local musicians and bring the community together over the years.

More information about Rock the Works and upcoming performances is available through Electric Works.