FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Two Fort Wayne police officers involved in an arrest that was captured on a widely shared social media video have been placed on restrictive duty while an internal investigation continues.

Fort Wayne Police Chief P.J. Smith told our partners in news, 21Alive, Monday that the department plans to release all available video from the incident, including body camera footage, once the investigation is complete.

The arrest happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday near Barr and Dewald streets. According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, an officer saw an SUV traveling northbound on Lafayette Street with its lights repeatedly turning on and off before the vehicle continued with its lights off.

Police said the officer attempted to stop the SUV, but it did not pull over. The vehicle later stopped abruptly near Barr and Dewald streets, where police said the driver got out and ran from the scene.

The internal investigation remains ongoing.