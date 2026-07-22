Fort Wayne Homeowners Can Apply for Assistance Through City Roof Repair Program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne homeowners needing a new roof can now apply for financial assistance through a city program offering zero-interest loans to help cover replacement costs.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services is accepting applications for its Roof Program, which provides qualified homeowners with loans of up to $20,000 for roof replacement projects.

The loans are secured by a mortgage and must be repaid through monthly payments over a 10-year period. City officials said the process from application approval to installation of a new roof can take up to six months.

The program is designed to help improve housing conditions, support homeowners and stabilize neighborhoods by making critical repairs more affordable.

“The City’s homeowner repair programs, like the roof program, help us improve our housing stock and stabilize neighborhoods, while also helping residents improve their homes affordably,” said Community Development Director Jonathan Leist.

To qualify, homeowners must meet several requirements:

The applicant must own the home.

The home must be the applicant’s primary residence.

The property must be located within Fort Wayne city limits.

Household income must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income.

For a family of four, the income limit is $76,100.

Residents interested in applying are encouraged to complete the online application and review program guidelines through the city’s Engage Fort Wayne website.

City officials said the online application is the fastest way for residents to apply and allows homeowners to submit their information from home.

Residents without internet access who need a paper application can call 260-427-8585. Callers will answer brief eligibility questions and leave contact information through a voicemail system. A representative from the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services will return calls in the order they are received to determine eligibility.

Residents needing language assistance can contact Language Services Network at 260-426-6764.

Funding for the Roof Program comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. City officials said funding is limited, and applications will be reviewed on a first-completed, first-processed basis.

Participation will be awarded to applicants who qualify on a first-qualified, first-served basis.