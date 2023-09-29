Fort Wayne Man Arrested For Child Porn

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – One man was arrested early this morning on the city’s far southeast side and is facing charges of crimes against children.

63-year-old John Schell was arrested a little before 8:00 a.m. on Friday. This after detectives received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited about him downloading and viewing child pornography.

According to a Fort Wayne Police Department release, detectives say the explicit content was downloaded to at least one device at Schell’s home.

Schell faces one count of possession of child pornography. The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Indiana State Police-Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted in the investigation.