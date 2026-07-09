July 9, 2026
Local News

Fort Wayne Moves Forward With $7 Million Pufferbelly Trail Pedestrian Bridge

by Amulya Chintapalli0
a yellow metal bridge with a yellow gate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Fort Wayne is moving closer to construction of a new pedestrian bridge that will allow Pufferbelly Trail users to safely cross Coliseum Boulevard.

According to WANE 15, the Fort Wayne City Council has given preliminary approval to an agreement for construction inspection and management of the Pufferbelly Trail Pedestrian Bridge, also known as the Vann Family Crossing.

The agreement will bring in Engineering Resources, the local firm that designed the bridge, to oversee construction. The company has also worked on other Fort Wayne projects, including the Veterans’ Memorial Bridge and Parker-Cole Crossing over Coliseum Boulevard.

The bridge will be built on the west side of Bob Thomas Ford, in front of Mission BBQ, and will provide a safer connection for trail users crossing one of the busiest roads in the area.

The project is expected to cost about $7 million, with $5 million coming from the Vann Family Foundation and additional funding from the city.

Construction is expected to begin in September 2026 and continue through 2027. Once completed, the bridge will help connect more than 130 miles of trails throughout Fort Wayne.

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