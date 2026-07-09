$15 Million Federal Grant Awarded for Ewing Street Bridge Improvements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A major federal grant will help fund improvements to a heavily traveled downtown Fort Wayne bridge.

According to WANE 15, the city has been awarded $15.66 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s BUILD grant program to support the Ewing Street Bridge and Road Project.

The funding is expected to cover about 90% of the project’s cost. The improvements will focus on four blocks of Ewing Street between Main Street and Jefferson Boulevard, including upgrades to the bridge over the St. Marys River.

City officials say the project will extend the life of the bridge by an estimated 50 years and add safety improvements, including smart video detection technology at intersections with Jefferson and Washington boulevards.

The project will also include multi-use paths for pedestrians and cyclists, along with technology to collect data during construction.

The Ewing Street Bridge currently carries about 14,300 vehicles each day and provides a key connection into downtown Fort Wayne.

Design work is expected to begin in 2027, with construction not expected to start before 2030. The project is projected to be completed by 2033 or 2034.