Fort Wayne Philharmonic reaches new four-year agreement with musicians

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Philharmonic and the Fort Wayne Musicians Association have reached a new four-year collective bargaining agreement.

The agreement includes increased compensation for musicians, an expanded performance season and enhanced benefits.

Under the new contract, musician compensation will increase by approximately 30% cumulatively over the four years.

The Philharmonic’s season will also expand from 30 weeks during the first year of the agreement to 32 weeks by the third year.

The agreement includes increased employer-paid pension contributions, enhanced family benefits including paternity leave and increased contributions to health savings accounts.

The contract also updates the audition, probation and tenure processes for musicians.

Fort Wayne Philharmonic President and CEO Brittany Hall said the agreement recognizes the value musicians bring to the organization and the community while providing a sustainable path for continued growth.

The agreement comes as the Philharmonic begins its 83rd season following the opening of its new downtown home earlier this year. The organization is also searching for a new music director.

Officials say the agreement will help the Philharmonic attract and retain musicians while allowing it to expand its artistic offerings, education programs and community engagement efforts across Northeast Indiana.