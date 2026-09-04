I&M seeks public input on proposed Indiana transmission projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Michigan Power is seeking public input on three proposed transmission projects designed to strengthen the electric grid across parts of Indiana.

The projects would add more than 150 miles of new transmission lines, including three separate 765-kilovolt lines. I&M says the upgrades are intended to help maintain reliable electricity for homes, schools, businesses and essential services.

The proposed projects include:

Eastern Indiana Grid Reliability Project: About 60 miles of new transmission line between the Greentown Substation in Howard County and the Indiana-Ohio state line.

About 60 miles of new transmission line between the Greentown Substation in Howard County and the Indiana-Ohio state line. Greentown-Sorenson Transmission Improvements Project: About 50 miles of new transmission line between the Greentown Substation and the Sorenson Substation in Huntington County.

About 50 miles of new transmission line between the Greentown Substation and the Sorenson Substation in Huntington County. Lulu-Sorenson Transmission Improvements Project: About 75 miles of new transmission line between the Sorenson Substation and an area near the Indiana-Michigan state line.

I&M says no final routes have been selected. Potential routes will continue to be evaluated based on engineering, environmental and land-use considerations, along with feedback from residents, landowners and local officials.

“Reliable electric system requires planning years in advance, but it also requires listening to the communities that may be affected,” said Rob Keisling, I&M external affairs manager.

The company is encouraging people who live in or near the study areas to review project information, attend upcoming open houses and submit feedback as the planning process continues.

More information, including maps and open house details, is available through I&M’s project websites:

Eastern Indiana Grid Reliability Project

Greentown-Sorenson Transmission Improvements Project

Lulu-Sorenson Transmission Improvements Project

The projects are being planned in coordination with regional grid operators PJM and MISO.

Indiana Michigan Power, headquartered in Fort Wayne, serves more than 600,000 customers in Indiana and Michigan.