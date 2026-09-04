Indiana police increasing patrols for Labor Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana State Police and local law enforcement agencies are increasing patrols across the state this Labor Day weekend as part of an effort to crack down on impaired and aggressive driving.

Governor Mike Braun announced the stepped-up enforcement Friday. Troopers will increase patrols along high-traffic corridors and conduct sobriety checkpoints through Monday, Sept. 7.

The enforcement effort is part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Officials say 86 crashes in Indiana during Labor Day weekend last year involved alcohol or drugs. Twenty-nine of those crashes resulted in injuries, while two were fatal.

Preliminary federal data shows nearly 23% of Indiana’s fatal crashes in 2025 involved alcohol, while more than 41% involved drug impairment.

Indiana law prohibits driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher. However, drivers can be arrested for impairment at any BAC level if they show signs of being impaired. Drivers can also be arrested for impairment caused by drugs, cannabis or prescription medications.

Troopers will also be enforcing seatbelt laws and hands-free driving rules, while targeting aggressive driving behaviors such as excessive speeding and following too closely.

State officials are reminding Hoosiers to plan for a sober ride before drinking and to never let an impaired person get behind the wheel.

Drivers who see someone they believe is impaired or driving dangerously are encouraged to safely pull over and call 911 using a hands-free device. Officials say drivers should be prepared to provide the vehicle’s location, direction of travel, make, model and license plate number if possible.

Hoosiers in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis can also take advantage of Project Plan Ahead, which is offering $10 off Uber and Lyft rides every weekend through Sept. 27. Up to 1,000 ride credits are available each Friday through Sunday for rides between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The credits are available while supplies last.