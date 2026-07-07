President Trump Joins NATO Leaders in Turkey as Alliance Focuses on Defense Spending, Ukraine

ANKARA, Turkey (AP): President Donald Trump arrived in Ankara, Turkey, on Tuesday for the NATO Summit, where leaders from the alliance’s 32 member nations are discussing defense spending, military modernization, and continued support for Ukraine.

The two-day summit comes as NATO members announce new defense initiatives and investments aimed at strengthening the alliance’s military capabilities.

Trump has repeatedly urged NATO members to increase their defense spending, arguing that European allies should take a larger role in providing for their own security. During the summit, NATO officials unveiled several military projects worth billions of dollars, including new surveillance aircraft and expanded weapons production among allied nations.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said the investments are intended to strengthen the alliance’s overall defense capabilities.

Trump Meets with Erdogan

Following his arrival, Trump was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The two leaders greeted one another on the tarmac before traveling together to the presidential complex. No public statements were made during the arrival ceremony.

Trump is also expected to meet Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine Continues Push for NATO Membership

Ahead of the summit, Zelenskyy renewed his call for Ukraine to become a NATO member.

Speaking at a defense industry forum, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s military experience gained during its war with Russia would strengthen the alliance.

“Ukraine belongs in NATO,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine also continues to seek military and financial support from its allies as the war with Russia enters its fifth year. European nations and Canada currently provide much of Ukraine’s military assistance, including most of its air defense funding.

NATO Members Announce New Defense Projects

Several alliance members announced additional defense investments during the opening day of the summit.

The Netherlands said it will partner with the United Kingdom to develop new amphibious transport vessels and work with other NATO countries to replace the alliance’s aging AWACS airborne surveillance aircraft.

The Dutch government also announced plans to participate in expanded production and maintenance of missile systems used by NATO members.

Separately, Sweden announced that defense manufacturer Saab will supply up to 10 new GlobalEye airborne surveillance aircraft for a consortium of NATO countries, replacing aircraft that have been in service for decades.

Germany Highlights Increased Military Spending

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Germany has doubled its defense spending since 2022, calling the investment necessary for the country’s security and for NATO’s collective defense.

Merz said the summit is intended to demonstrate the alliance’s unity and continued commitment to transatlantic security.

Russia Watching Summit

The Kremlin said Tuesday it is closely monitoring the NATO meeting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia remains in contact with the United States through diplomatic channels regarding efforts to reach a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine while reiterating Moscow’s position on the conflict.

Demonstration Held in Ankara

Turkish authorities detained more than 20 demonstrators during an anti-NATO protest in central Ankara, according to local legal organizations.

The NATO Summit continues through Wednesday, with additional meetings between world leaders expected before the conference concludes.