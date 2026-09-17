Fort Wayne proposes $257.7 million operating budget for 2027

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne officials have proposed a $257.7 million property tax-supported operating budget for 2027.

Mayor Sharon Tucker and City Controller Pat Roller presented the proposed budget Thursday. The plan represents a $7.2 million, or 2.9%, increase from the city’s 2026 Civil City budget.

The proposal includes $42 million for neighborhood infrastructure projects through the Public Works Division. That includes:

$31.9 million for streets, roads and neighborhood improvements

$6.7 million for sidewalks and alleys

$1.3 million for bridges

$2.1 million for trails

The city says projects are planned across all six City Council districts and four quadrants of Fort Wayne.

The proposed budget also includes $4.3 million in capital projects for the Parks and Recreation Department.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is budgeted for its 71st recruit class, maintaining funding for 510 officers. The Fort Wayne Fire Department is also scheduled to hold its 100th recruit class, with funding for 375 firefighters.

The budget calls for the city to adopt the state’s allowable tax levy to support essential services.

City officials say assessed property values and local income tax revenue are increasing, although growth in assessed valuations has slowed. The city also says it has sufficient cash reserves and is using funds above its reserve levels for additional Public Works projects.

Tucker said recent changes in state law are expected to affect city revenues over the next several years, creating uncertainty in future budgets.

The proposed budget will be presented to the Fort Wayne City Council during its Sept. 22 meeting. The council will consider the budget before final adoption.