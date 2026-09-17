ACPL to host free flu vaccine clinics at 11 branches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Public Library is partnering with Super Shot to offer flu vaccinations at library branches across Allen County this fall.

The clinics begin Sept. 21 and will be available to anyone 6 months and older. The clinics are open to the public, and no one will be turned away because of an inability to pay.

A $15 administration fee is requested for people without insurance, but assistance is available. People with insurance should bring their insurance card.

The clinics will be held at the following locations:

Sept. 21: New Haven Branch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

New Haven Branch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22: Main Library, Meeting Room A, 1 to 8 p.m.

Main Library, Meeting Room A, 1 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23: Pontiac Branch, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Pontiac Branch, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1: Woodburn Branch, 2:45 to 4:45 p.m.

Woodburn Branch, 2:45 to 4:45 p.m. Oct. 3: Georgetown Branch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Georgetown Branch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3: Waynedale Branch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Waynedale Branch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15: Grabill Branch, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Grabill Branch, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17: Monroeville Branch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monroeville Branch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20: Shawnee Branch, 3 to 5 p.m.

Shawnee Branch, 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 21: Little Turtle Branch, 3 to 5 p.m.

Little Turtle Branch, 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 22: Hessen Cassel Branch, 3 to 6 p.m.

Pre-registration is available through ACPL’s vaccine clinic page.

Parents or guardians must accompany anyone under 18. The library and Super Shot have partnered on vaccine clinics since 2021.