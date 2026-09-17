Purdue Fort Wayne to host first-ever club football game Sunday

Purdue Fort Wayne Club Football will take on Wright State University at 1 p.m. Sept. 20 at W. Paul Wolf Field.

The game marks the start of the university’s new club football program, giving students an opportunity to compete on the field while creating a new event for students, families, alumni and fans.

The team is led by head coach Quentin Bowen, who has more than 10 years of coaching experience in high school and youth football.

Club football is separate from Purdue Fort Wayne’s NCAA Division I athletics program.

W. Paul Wolf Field is located at 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd. in Fort Wayne.

Purdue Fort Wayne is the largest university in northeast Indiana, with more than 7,400 students. The university also fields 14 NCAA Division I sports teams.