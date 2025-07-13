Kidnapping Suspect, Victim Found On I-69

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A kidnapping suspect and victim was found at the rest park on I-69 on Saturday.
The Indiana State Police say the Dekalb County Dispatch was searching for a 14-year-old who had been taken out of Ionia, Michigan.
A vehicle description and suspect information was provided for a Kentucky man identified as 42-year-old Chayleang Tiang.
Reports say Tiang had driven to Michigan to meet the minor. The 14-year-old has been reunited with their family.
Tiang was taken to the Steuben County Jail and will be extradited to Michigan.