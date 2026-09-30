Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Fort Wayne Zoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Department of Health is warning people who visited the Fort Wayne Zoo on Sunday, Sept. 27, that they may have been exposed to measles.

Health officials say the potential exposure occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Anyone who was at the zoo during that time is encouraged to check their measles, mumps and rubella vaccination status and monitor for symptoms for 21 days after the possible exposure.

People who were exposed and have not received the MMR vaccine should quarantine for 21 days and discuss vaccination with their health care provider, according to the health department.

People who are immunocompromised, pregnant or unable to receive the MMR vaccine because of their age or an underlying health condition should contact their health care provider for guidance.

According to the health department, people are considered protected from measles if they have:

Two documented, age-appropriate doses of the MMR vaccine.

A blood test showing measles immunity.

A birth date before 1957.

A documented history of having measles.

Measles is highly contagious and can spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms can include a fever, sore throat, small white spots inside the cheeks, red and watery eyes, cough, runny nose and a rash that typically begins on the face and spreads across the body.

Symptoms typically develop 10 to 14 days after exposure, although some can appear sooner.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and contact a health care provider or the health department immediately.

Allen County health officials can be reached at 260-449-7504 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The health department offers MMR and other vaccines by appointment. Vaccines are also available through Super Shot.

The Fort Wayne Zoo said it is working with the Allen County Department of Health and will continue to follow the department’s guidance.

“We urge anyone with questions or concerns to reach out to their local health department or a medical professional,” Fort Wayne Zoo Executive Director and CEO Rick Schuiteman said.