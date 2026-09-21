Fort Wayne to hold public meeting on Broadway and Taylor corridor improvements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne residents will have an opportunity to learn more about proposed safety and accessibility improvements along the Broadway and Taylor corridors.

The city will hold a public meeting Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Electric Works in the Crawford Room, 1690 Broadway, Building 19. Free parking will be available for two hours in the Electric Works parking garage or the surface lot south of the building.

During the meeting, the city’s Public Works team will explain why the project is needed, review proposed improvements and discuss the next steps.

Plans include constructing a low-speed, single-lane roundabout, adding pedestrian refuge islands, improving lighting and crosswalk visibility, and making upgrades to meet ADA accessibility requirements.

The city says the improvements are designed to make the Broadway and Taylor corridors safer and more efficient for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists.

More information about the Broadway and Taylor Corridors Improvement Project is available through the City of Fort Wayne’s Engage website.