Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island Earns National Recognition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island is earning national recognition.

A new feature from National Geographic spotlights the downtown landmark as the longest-running hot dog stand in the country.

Co-owner Jimmy Todoran says he first thought the magazine’s email was a scam.

After spending three days at the restaurant, a reporter captured thousands of photos and highlighted the eatery’s more than century-long history, loyal customers and Fort Wayne’s growing national appeal.

You can click HERE to read the National Geographic feature.