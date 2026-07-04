Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island Earns National Recognition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island is earning national recognition.
A new feature from National Geographic spotlights the downtown landmark as the longest-running hot dog stand in the country.
Co-owner Jimmy Todoran says he first thought the magazine’s email was a scam.
After spending three days at the restaurant, a reporter captured thousands of photos and highlighted the eatery’s more than century-long history, loyal customers and Fort Wayne’s growing national appeal.
You can click HERE to read the National Geographic feature.