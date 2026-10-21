Four Fort Wayne nonprofits among finalists for 3Rivers Big Give grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Four Fort Wayne nonprofit organizations are among eight finalists competing for grants through 3Rivers Credit Union’s Big Give initiative.

A Mother’s Hope, Blessings in a Backpack — Fort Wayne, Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry, The Shepherd’s House and four other nonprofits have advanced to a public voting period to determine which three organizations will receive $75,000 grants.

Public voting begins Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 4. The initiative will award a total of $225,000 to nonprofits addressing community needs across 3Rivers’ service areas.

Community members can review the finalists and vote here.

The Fort Wayne finalists are seeking funding for a range of community programs.

A Mother’s Hope provides safe housing and individualized support for pregnant women experiencing homelessness. A grant would help fund the organization’s expansion to a second maternity home, including staffing, programming and operating expenses.

Blessings in a Backpack — Fort Wayne provides food assistance to children experiencing food insecurity through school-year and summer programs. The organization would use the funding to expand its Student Supplemental Feeding Program to another school, providing weekend food assistance to approximately 600 additional children during the school year.

Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry provides nutritious food to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity. The organization would use a grant to increase its food purchasing and distribution capacity as it works to serve approximately 7,000 people.

The Shepherd’s House, based in Fort Wayne, which provides residential recovery services, housing assistance and individualized support to veterans facing homelessness, addiction and other barriers to independence.

The other finalists are:

Abilities Indiana, Inc., based in Richmond, which supports adults with developmental and physical disabilities through life-skills development, employment support, residential services and community programming.

based in Richmond, which supports adults with developmental and physical disabilities through life-skills development, employment support, residential services and community programming. Children’s Autism Center, which serves children and families across northeast Indiana through autism therapy, speech and language services, social skills programming and caregiver training.

which serves children and families across northeast Indiana through autism therapy, speech and language services, social skills programming and caregiver training. Greater Muncie Habitat for Humanity, which works to expand affordable homeownership through home construction, critical home repairs and neighborhood revitalization.

which works to expand affordable homeownership through home construction, critical home repairs and neighborhood revitalization. Heartland Families, Inc., based in Anderson, which helps single parents pursue higher education and financial stability while supporting their children.

The three selected organizations will each receive $75,000 to support their proposed programs and services.