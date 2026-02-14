February 14, 2026
Local News

Free Valentine’s Day Eve Marriage Ceremonies For Fort Wayne Couples

by Alyssa Foster0
"Wedding" by StockSnap, License

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne has seen lots of love as Valentine’s Day approached, with 14 couples getting married as part of a special Valentine’s Day eve event. 

City Clerk John McGauley officiated the free marriage ceremonies on Friday as part of a major community initiative. 

Couples who purchased their marriage license through the Allen County Courthouse were able to have their ceremony for free. 

The 14 available appointment shots were filled within a day, though the city clerk’s office received hundreds of calls. 

The city clerk’s office is looking into adding additional free ceremony dates because of the popularity and high demand of the event.

Related posts

Komets make roster moves

Darrin Wright

Appeals Court Weighing Lawsuit Filed by Ex-IPFW Chancellor

Tom Franklin

Construction investment surpasses $1 billion in Allen County

Caleb Hatch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.