Free Valentine’s Day Eve Marriage Ceremonies For Fort Wayne Couples

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne has seen lots of love as Valentine’s Day approached, with 14 couples getting married as part of a special Valentine’s Day eve event.

City Clerk John McGauley officiated the free marriage ceremonies on Friday as part of a major community initiative.

Couples who purchased their marriage license through the Allen County Courthouse were able to have their ceremony for free.

The 14 available appointment shots were filled within a day, though the city clerk’s office received hundreds of calls.

The city clerk’s office is looking into adding additional free ceremony dates because of the popularity and high demand of the event.